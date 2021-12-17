Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECB moves towards harmonising statistical reporting to ease burden for banks and improve analysis (220 KB)

12/17/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

17 December 2021

ECB moves towards harmonising statistical reporting to ease burden for banks and improve analysis

  • ECB takes next step in harmonising statistical reporting for euro area banks following consultation
  • Majority of banks believe benefits outweigh costs
  • Harmonised statistical reporting system to reduce banks' reporting burden and improve policymakers' analysis

The European Central Bank (ECB) is today taking the next step in the project to develop the Integrated Reporting Framework (IReF). This harmonised statistical reporting system is intended to make it easier for banks to report statistical data to the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) and to reduce their reporting burden by leveraging digitalisation and state-of-the-art production organisation. At the same time, the system will facilitate policymakers' analysis and comparison of such data.

Following an industry-wide consultation, the ECB is now launching the design phase of the project, which is expected to go live in 2027. This time frame will enable reporting agents and the ESCB to undertake the necessary technical work.

The IReF will ensure a common understanding of the statistical terms and standardise the information that banks are required to provide to their respective central banks. As part of the consultation, banks were asked to assess the costs and benefits of the system. Around two-thirds believed that the benefits would outweigh the costs.

One of the next steps in the project will be to draft an ECB regulation, which is expected to be adopted in 2024. In parallel, the ESCB will continue cooperating with the European Banking Authority, the

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 17 December 2021

ECB moves towards harmonising statistical reporting to ease burden for banks and improve analysis

European Commission and the Single Resolution Board to harmonise the reporting of all (statistical, prudential and resolution) data that banks have to provide to the European authorities.

For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 15:08:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aANTEX is conducting a limited trial of connecting digital assets VNDT to the real world via the NganLuong.vn payment gateway
GL
10:26aWall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
RE
10:20aDelta spotlights strengthened competitive advantages and brand momentum; Airline announces three-year financial targets and outlook, details customer-centric approach at Capital Markets Day as it presents strategic priorities to lead through and beyond the recovery.
AQ
10:20aTHE RETURN OF A LEGEND : Emerging from an Extensive Renovation, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Reopened on December 15
AQ
10:20aStar alliance named world's leading airline alliance
AQ
10:20aNEW GINGER HOTEL BEING CONSTRUCTED BY ALL-WOMAN TEAM AT SANTACRUZ, MUMBAI; ~ IHCL and Tata Projects collaborate for this marquee 371-room Ginger hotel; Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Mr Vinayak Deshpande, MD - Tata Projects with the all-woman project execution team at Ginger Hotel site in Santacruz, Mumbai
AQ
10:20aPASCO to distribute Pleiades Neo satellite imagery
AQ
10:20aFrontier Airlines Launches 3 New Tampa Routes with Fares Starting at $49*; Nonstop Flights to Bloomington, Columbus and Green Bay Begin This Week
AQ
10:20aChoice hotels and concord hospitality introduce hospitality management training program for students attending historically black colleges and universities
AQ
10:20aSUMMER OF FIRSTS : ROYAL CARIBBEAN ALL IN ON 2023 SEASONAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES; Wonder of the Seas Debuts First U.S. Summer, Harmony of the Seas calls Miami home and Allure of the Seas Marks a Full Season at Royal Caribbean's New Terminal in Texas
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls after slide in Big Tech stocks
2Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
3The latest from London: Back to reality
4Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS