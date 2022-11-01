Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

11/01/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ECB's Lagarde attends a news conference following the monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates to fight off inflation, even if the probability of a euro zone recession has increased, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"Our mandate is price stability and we have to deliver on that using all the tools we have available," Lagarde told Latvian news outlet Delfi, largely repeating last week's policy message. "We are determined to do what is necessary to bring inflation back to our 2% target."

The ECB has raised interest rates by a combined 200 basis points over the past three meetings, and markets are pricing in a string of further moves that would take the 1.5% deposit rate close to 3% in 2023.

"The destination is clear, and we are not there yet," Lagarde said without specifying where rate hikes might end. "We will have further rate increases in the future."

Inflation rose to 10.7% in October and is expected to stay above the ECB's 2% target through 2024, raising the risk that businesses and households start adjusting their behaviour as they lose trust in the ECB's willingness to get it back down.

"The longer inflation stays at such high levels, the greater the risk that it spreads throughout the economy," Lagarde said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.17% 0.64724 Delayed Quote.0.69%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.16129 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.743196 Delayed Quote.6.01%
DELFI LIMITED 0.71% 0.71 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.012186 Delayed Quote.3.57%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.26% 1.008837 Delayed Quote.14.22%
Latest news "Economy"
03:37aUK house prices fall after 'mini-budget' turmoil - Nationwide
RE
03:36aUK SPAC set to list first medicinal cannabis company in UK
RE
03:35aOcado enters South Korea with Lotte Shopping deal
RE
03:32aRussian rouble edges lower as month-end tax support passes
RE
03:32aUGTT union says Tunisia has pledged to sell state-owned BH bank, tobacco plant
RE
03:31aIndia's monthly indirect tax collection jump hints at economic recovery
RE
03:30aGambia says it has not yet confirmed cough syrup as cause of child deaths
RE
03:29aBP sees $2.5 bln UK tax bill this year including windfall levy
RE
03:29aResponsible Minerals Initiative cuts ITSCI from approved traceability list
RE
03:28aU.S. calls for immediate end to hostilities in east Congo
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold Demand Rose in 3Q on Increased Central Bank Purchases and Jewelry ..
2Sony Q2 profit rises 8%, beating estimates
3Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates
4Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
5ECB must keep raising rates even if recession risks rise, Lagarde says

HOT NEWS