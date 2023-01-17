ECB must keep raising rates to fight off inflation, Lane says

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
must raise interest rates to a level that starts to restrict
growth and their peak will depend on how the economy responds to
the most rapid policy tightening cycle on record, ECB chief
economist Philip Lane told the Financial Times.
The ECB has raised rates by a combined 2.5 percentage points
since July in an attempt to arrest a historic surge in
inflation, but policymakers have already said that more will be
needed get price growth, now just below 10%, back to the ECB's
2% target by around 2025.
"We need to raise rates more," the FT quoted Lane said on
Tuesday.
"Last year we could say that it's clear that we need to
bring rates up to more normal levels, and now we say, well,
actually we need to bring them into restrictive territory."
Although markets now see the 2% deposit rate peaking around
3.3% this summer, Lane took a more cautious approach, arguing
that the response of firms, households and governments to the
ECB's moves will be key.
Lane also said that euro zone governments, which are
spending too much on subsidies now, will have to take on a
bigger role in fighting off inflation.
"Governments also do need to pull back from the high
deficits that remain," he said. "Significant fiscal adjustment
will be needed in coming years."
Inflation will rapidly ease this year but much of this
will be due to a "base effect" as the gas price surge gets
knocked from year earlier figures and the difficulty may be in
ensuring the final phase of disinflation.
"The question is how do you get from mid-threes at the
end of 2023 to the 2% target in a timely manner," Lane said.
"That’s where interest rate policy is going to be important...
to make sure that the last kilometre of returning to target is
delivered."
Once rates are high enough to restrict growth, the ECB
will need to balance the risk of doing too much versus doing too
little and this may be an issue that drags out for the "next
year or two," Lane said.
For most of the past decade the ECB fought excessively
low inflation and some have argued that the underlying
conditions have not changed so ultra low price growth could
eventually return, forcing the ECB into retreat.
But Lane appears to dismiss this argument, saying that
the expectations are now adjusting to a higher, healthier level
of price growth.
"I don’t think the chronic low-inflation equilibrium we
had before the pandemic will return," he said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Kim Coghill)