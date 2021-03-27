ECB must remain euro zone's stabiliser - chief economist Lane

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
must remain a key stabilizer of the euro zone economy as the
bloc is at risk of suffering longer-term damage from its
pandemic-induced double-dip recession, ECB chief economist
Philip Lane said on Saturday.
A sustained period of low activity reduces labour
productivity, weakens corporate balance sheets and saps
confidence, leading to a potential downward spiral, Lane said in
a speech to the Spring workshop of The European House -
Ambrosetti.
"There is a clear risk of self-fulfilling adverse dynamics
taking hold, through which uncertain economic prospects induce
households, firms and governments to hold back on expenditure
plans, leading to a decline in overall demand that validates the
loss in confidence about the future," he said.
Hoping to prop up the economy until it is ready to reopen,
the ECB has pushed borrowing costs to record lows through
copious asset purchases and loans to banks at rates as low as
minus 1%.
"To counter these risk factors, it is essential that the ECB
acts as a stabilising force and boosts confidence by committing
to the preservation of favourable financing conditions," Lane, a
chief architect of the ECB's crisis response, said.
