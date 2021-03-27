Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB must remain euro zone's stabiliser - chief economist Lane

03/27/2021 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must remain a key stabilizer of the euro zone economy as the bloc is at risk of suffering longer-term damage from its pandemic-induced double-dip recession, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Saturday.

A sustained period of low activity reduces labour productivity, weakens corporate balance sheets and saps confidence, leading to a potential downward spiral, Lane said in a speech to the Spring workshop of The European House - Ambrosetti.

"There is a clear risk of self-fulfilling adverse dynamics taking hold, through which uncertain economic prospects induce households, firms and governments to hold back on expenditure plans, leading to a decline in overall demand that validates the loss in confidence about the future," he said.

Hoping to prop up the economy until it is ready to reopen, the ECB has pushed borrowing costs to record lows through copious asset purchases and loans to banks at rates as low as minus 1%.

"To counter these risk factors, it is essential that the ECB acts as a stabilising force and boosts confidence by committing to the preservation of favourable financing conditions," Lane, a chief architect of the ECB's crisis response, said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.44% 0.6474 Delayed Quote.2.35%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.12% 1.1687 Delayed Quote.4.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.674737 Delayed Quote.4.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.011665 Delayed Quote.4.36%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.14% 0.848033 Delayed Quote.3.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aECB must remain euro zone's stabiliser - chief economist Lane
RE
05:52aPHILIP R. LANE :  Stabilising the economic outlook
PU
05:45a15-an-Hour Minimum Wage Could Further Sting Teen Employment
DJ
05:16aWORLD BANK  : US$20 Million to Boost Digital Development in the Palestinian Territories
PU
03:35aSuez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
RE
03:04aBrazil prosecutors to investigate Vale over Steinmetz complaint
RE
02:50aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's industrial profits accelerate rebound in first two months
PU
02:42aSudan closer to debt relief with U.S. loan to clear World Bank arrears
RE
12:27aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook freezes Venezuela president Maduro's page over COVID-19 misinformation
RE
12:08a[WORLD BANK TDLC ONLINE EVENT] TRAJECTORY OF COMPACT CITY DEVELOPMENT AND QII IN JAPAN : Lessons learned from Toyama
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact
2Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Stellantis, Nissan, Nio cut more production due to chip shortage
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : social media team bares its teeth in Washington
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico plans production cutbacks in March, April

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ