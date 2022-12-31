Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says

12/31/2022 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cypriot President Anastasiades meets with President of ECB Lagarde in Nicosia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper.

The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July in a bid to arrest a historic surge in inflation and has promised even more policy tightening over its next several meetings as longer term price growth expectations have started moving above its 2% target.

"We know wages are increasing, probably at a faster pace than expected," Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list quoted Lagarde as saying on Saturday. "We must not allow inflationary expectations to become de-anchored or wages to have an inflationary effect."

Lagarde provided no new policy hint in the interview but said the bank must "take the necessary measures" to lower inflation to 2% from its current rate of near 10%.

Croatia will join the euro zone on Jan. 1 as the currency bloc's 20th member, entering an elite club at a time of unusual turmoil as the ECB tries to tame inflation after spending the past decade unleashing unprecedented stimulus to rekindle price growth when it was exceptionally low.

"We need to be careful that the domestic causes that we are seeing, which are mainly related to fiscal measures and wage dynamics, do not lead to inflation becoming entrenched," Lagarde said.

Lagarde added that the bloc's expected winter recession, induced by soaring energy costs, is likely to be short and shallow, provided there are no additional shocks.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.34% 0.6364 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.34% 0.68975 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.011295 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.39% 0.934405 Delayed Quote.6.66%
Latest news "Economy"
02:13aECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says
RE
02:07aShareholders at Russia's NLMK vote against dividend payout for 9M-2022
RE
02:07aNlmk shareholders vote against paying dividends for 9m-2022…
RE
01:57aBulgaria expects fiscal deficit of 1% of GDP for 2022
RE
01:35aU.N. vote on Israel's occupation 'a victory', Palestinians say
RE
12/30Australia to ring in 2023 with no COVID restrictions
RE
12/30Factbox-Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters
RE
12/30Television broadcaster, news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93 - ABC news
RE
12/30BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target -Nikkei
RE
12/30China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of comp..
2BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target -Nikkei
3China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
4Analysis-Citgo may face new upheaval under Venezuela's political change..
5Acacia says it is probing former CEO's 'apparent misconduct'

HOT NEWS