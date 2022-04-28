Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB must watch surge in inflation expectations -de Guindos

04/28/2022 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EU finance and economy ministers hold informal meeting in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to keep a close eye on the recent rise in inflation expectations above its 2% target but wage growth, a key requirement of durable inflation, is still muted, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

Inflation rose to 7.4% last month, and while a quick retreat is expected in the second half of the year, there are growing concerns that some inflation will linger beyond the current crisis, keeping price growth over 2% in the years to come.

"Inflation expectations have been rising in recent months though and initial signs of above-target revisions in those measures warrant close monitoring," de Guindos told a European Parliament committee.

However, there are no signs that high consumer price growth is seeping into wage-setting dynamics, a potentially worrisome sign that would suggest lingering inflation.

"So far wage increases are quite prudent and fully compatible with the target of price stability," de Guindos said.

With price growth likely to stay high for longer, the ECB will continue to "normalise" policy, first ending bond buys, then considering rate increases, de Guindos said, repeating the ECB's standing guidance.

This could raise the risk of a sharp rise in yields but the ECB is ready to contain an unwarranted widening of the spreads between the debt instruments of the bloc's core and periphery, de Guindos added.

"We have discussed the general implications of fragmentation," he said. "We have not discussed any concrete instruments... but I can assure you that we are ready to act."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aGold drops to over 2-month low on lofty dollar, imminent U.S. rate hike
RE
04:26aCricket-Power-hitting coaches will soon be the norm, says batting guru
RE
04:26aSterling steadies near 21-month low against strong dollar
RE
04:25aInsurer Lancashire shares jump as it sees Russia-Ukraine losses as manageable
RE
04:23aChina's Huawei posts Q1 revenue drop, says handsets now more available
RE
04:21aStandard Chartered leads FTSE 100 higher in earnings-driven session
RE
04:20aECB must watch surge in inflation expectations -de Guindos
RE
04:20aSwedish central bank hikes key interest rate, more to come this year
RE
04:18aExclusive-'We'll fight as long as we have to', Ukrainian fighter says from Mariupol
RE
04:18aThai workers' debt at 14-year high amid price rises, slow growth - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
2Meta Platforms : Q1 2022 Earnings
3Unilever hikes prices as costs pressure builds
4Continued sales growth despite mounting challenges
5HelloFresh soothes investor worries with Q1 beat

HOT NEWS