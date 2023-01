"This means significant rate hikes at this winter's remaining meetings," Rehn, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council, told a webinar with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The ECB has raised rates by a combined 2.5 percentage points since July and promised "a steady pace" of hikes over the coming months.

