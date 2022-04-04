ECB needs to keep reducing stimulus to temper inflation expectations: Knot

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
should continue to curb stimulus to stop inflation expectations
from drifting above the bank's target, Dutch central bank chief
Klaas Knot said on Monday.
Euro zone inflation hit a record high 7.5% last month but
some policymakers say that the rise is mostly due to sharply
higher energy price, so price growth will moderate on its own
and could even settle below the ECB's 2% target.
But Knot, among the more conservative members of the
policy-making Governing Council, argued that inflation is also a
function of surging demand as household started spending the
cash they were forced to save up during the pandemic.
"High inflation is not only a story of supply shocks," Knot
said, referring to the oil price surge set off by Russia's war
in Ukraine. "Aggregate demand has recovered far quicker than
expected, and – at least over recent quarters – has been an
important driver of inflation," he told a conference in a
speech.
Knot also warned that household price growth expectations
could also start to rise or "de-anchor" as ordinary consumers
tend to be backward looking when planning for the future, so the
current bout of high inflation could already reduce their
spending on durable goods.
The ECB last month decided to end copious bond buys, its
hallmark stimulus scheme, sometime in the third quarter, but
made no further commitment about how it would exit extraordinary
stimulus.
Knot in the past made the case for an end to the bond
purchases at the start of the third quarter and for the bank to
be in position to raise interest rates at any point from the
autumn.
"The ECB needs to be clear that its primary mandate is to
safeguard medium-term inflation and that it will not hesitate to
act to prevent a de-anchoring of expectations," Knot said.
"A gradual but timely normalization prevents the need for
bolder policy interventions in the medium-run," he added.
