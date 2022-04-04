ECB needs to keep reducing stimulus to temper inflation expectations: Knot

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should continue to curb stimulus to stop inflation expectations from drifting above the bank's target, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Monday.

Euro zone inflation hit a record high 7.5% last month but some policymakers say that the rise is mostly due to sharply higher energy price, so price growth will moderate on its own and could even settle below the ECB's 2% target.

But Knot, among the more conservative members of the policy-making Governing Council, argued that inflation is also a function of surging demand as household started spending the cash they were forced to save up during the pandemic.

"High inflation is not only a story of supply shocks," Knot said, referring to the oil price surge set off by Russia's war in Ukraine. "Aggregate demand has recovered far quicker than expected, and – at least over recent quarters – has been an important driver of inflation," he told a conference in a speech.

Knot also warned that household price growth expectations could also start to rise or "de-anchor" as ordinary consumers tend to be backward looking when planning for the future, so the current bout of high inflation could already reduce their spending on durable goods.

The ECB last month decided to end copious bond buys, its hallmark stimulus scheme, sometime in the third quarter, but made no further commitment about how it would exit extraordinary stimulus.

Knot in the past made the case for an end to the bond purchases at the start of the third quarter and for the bank to be in position to raise interest rates at any point from the autumn.

"The ECB needs to be clear that its primary mandate is to safeguard medium-term inflation and that it will not hesitate to act to prevent a de-anchoring of expectations," Knot said.

"A gradual but timely normalization prevents the need for bolder policy interventions in the medium-run," he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Tomasz Janowski)