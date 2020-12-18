Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECB nominates Frank Elderson as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board

12/18/2020 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ECB nominates Frank Elderson as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board

18 December 2020

  • Governing Council submits proposal to European Parliament for new Vice-Chair of ECB's Supervisory Board
  • EU Council to give final approval after parliamentary vote

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today has proposed the appointment of ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson as Vice-Chair of the ECB's Supervisory Board.

The ECB has informed the Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON), Irene Tinagli, in line with the Interinstitutional Agreement between the ECB and the European Parliament. The ECB has also informed the President of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council, Olaf Scholz, the German Minister of Finance. Mr Elderson will appear before the ECON Committee at a hearing on a date to be confirmed.

In accordance with Article 26(3) of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) Regulation, the appointment needs the approval of the European Parliament. Following this approval, the Council will adopt an implementing decision to appoint the Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. Under the SSM Regulation, the Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board must be a member of the ECB's Executive Board.

Mr Elderson, who joined the Executive Board on Tuesday, would succeed Yves Mersch on the Supervisory Board. Mr Mersch's term as Vice-Chair ended on 14 December together with his term as member of the Executive Board.

For media queries, please contact Peter Ehrlich, Tel. +49 69 1344 8320

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 11:02:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aSirte Oil Company achieves a historical increase in crude oil production
PU
06:13aMINERGY : Botswana stock exchange listing requirements section 6, category 1 approval, and placing
PU
06:13aCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
06:13aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : participated in China Jilin Finland Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference
PU
06:13aMU GLOB : GLOBAL HOLDING LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:12aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Wind turbines at BMW Group Plant Leipzig light up as Advent candles.
AQ
06:11aTRITAX BIG BOX REIT : Working Together to Raise Net Zero Carbon Understanding
PU
06:11aCLARIVATE THE : Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China Release Annual Joint Report to Identify 100+ Engineering Fronts
PU
06:09aAnalysis - U.S. retailers want shoppers to help Santa with curbside pickup
RE
06:09aHEXINDAI : Xiaobai Maimai to Report Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 on December 21, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus
2APPLE INC. : 'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance
3S&P 500 : Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
4TRITERRAS, INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation ..
5Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ