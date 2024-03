BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary policy would remain "very restrictive" even after an interest rate cut, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said on Wednesday.

"We're so far away from a neutral stance of monetary policy that even if we adjust, we are still very restrictive," Cipollone told an event in Brussels.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Writing by Francesco Canepa, Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

By Jan Strupczewski