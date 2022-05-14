ECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
(ECB) will likely decide at its next meeting to end its stimulus
program in July, and raise interest rates "very soon" after
that, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Saturday.
The Spanish central bank governor was joining a chorus of
ECB policymakers calling for the first rate hike in more than a
decade to curb the highest inflation levels since the euro was
created and prevent rising prices from becoming entrenched.
The ECB has been lagging global peers in raising borrowing
costs and is even still pumping cash into the financial system
via its Asset Purchase Programme (APP), the legacy of a decade
fighting too-low inflation.
"Now we will end, most likely it will be the decision in our
meeting in June ... the APP in July," de Cos told an event
organized by Germany's Bundesbank. "And then we will start to
discuss and very soon increase rates."
Euro zone inflation hit a record 7.5% in April and even
measures that strip out energy and food costs have been well
above the ECB's 2% target.
The ECB's deposit rate is currently -0.5%, meaning banks are
charged for parking their idle cash at the central bank. It has
been in negative territory since 2014.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
David Holmes)