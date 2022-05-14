Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'

05/14/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will likely decide at its next meeting to end its stimulus program in July, and raise interest rates "very soon" after that, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Saturday.

The Spanish central bank governor was joining a chorus of ECB policymakers calling for the first rate hike in more than a decade to curb the highest inflation levels since the euro was created and prevent rising prices from becoming entrenched.

The ECB has been lagging global peers in raising borrowing costs and is even still pumping cash into the financial system via its Asset Purchase Programme (APP), the legacy of a decade fighting too-low inflation.

"Now we will end, most likely it will be the decision in our meeting in June ... the APP in July," de Cos told an event organized by Germany's Bundesbank. "And then we will start to discuss and very soon increase rates."

Euro zone inflation hit a record 7.5% in April and even measures that strip out energy and food costs have been well above the ECB's 2% target.

The ECB's deposit rate is currently -0.5%, meaning banks are charged for parking their idle cash at the central bank. It has been in negative territory since 2014. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:33aRussia forges new partnerships in face of West's 'total hybrid war' - Lavrov
RE
11:28aBerlin - finnish foreign minister says we have long border with…
RE
10:46aTrump endorses Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor
RE
10:16aPalestinians welcome foreign support in inquiry into reporter's death
RE
10:13aUAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president
RE
10:11aNigeria's Sokoto state declares curfew over student killing protests
RE
09:54aSri Lankans protest against economic crisis
RE
09:54aECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'
RE
09:51aAlabama transgender youth can use medicine during transition -judge
RE
09:46aIslamic state claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian soldiers in Sinai
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -..
3Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine up from Friday at 64.9 mc..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..

HOT NEWS