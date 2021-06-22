ECB policymakers at odds on inflation strategy, hope for Sept deal -sources

* Tolerance to inflation overshoot a sticking point
* Agreement on climate, owner-occupied housing costs
FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB)
policymakers are still some way apart on their new inflation
strategy but hope to reach an agreement before debating the
future of their pandemic-fighting program in September,
sources told Reuters.
ECB rate setters agreed on some side issues at a retreat
last weekend, such as including environmental considerations
into their policy decisions and adding owner-occupied housing
costs to their measure of inflation, the three sources close to
the matter said.
But there were still some differences when it came to the
core of the ECB's strategy review: the definition of price
stability and how to achieve it, the sources added.
One source said there was general consensus at the June
18-20 gathering that the ECB could tolerate inflation exceeding
its new goal, to be set at 2%, as it has been stuck below that
level for most of the past decade.
But the source said policymakers had yet to agree on how to
phrase that message and how specific it should be about the
extent to which inflation would be allowed to overshoot and for
how long.
The matter was going to be debated by rate setters in the
coming weeks.
"There will be lots of drafts going around in the next few
days," one of the sources said.
Two sources said the ECB was still hoping to wrap it all up
before the Sept. 9 meeting of the Governing Council, when rate
setters may decide on the future of their Pandemic Emergency
Purchase Programme.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Sunday she and her
colleagues had made "good progress" at the three-day retreat.
Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir meanwhile said he hoped
the review would be done in the "coming weeks."
'SYMMETRY' OR 'ASYMMETRY'
Indeed, rate setters concurred that the ECB's strategy
statement should be written as plainly as possible and refrain
from using economic jargon, such as 'symmetry' or 'asymmetry' to
describe the ECB's attitude when inflation is too high or too
low, the sources said.
Policymakers also agreed to factor in owner-occupied housing
costs - a key source of gripe for policymakers in countries
where the property market has boomed, such as France, Germany
and the Netherlands, they added.
This will bring inflation closer to the ECB's target and to
popular perception. But it will also require cooperation with
Eurostat and national offices for statistics, in a process
expected to last four to five years, the sources said.
They added a general consensus had been found on climate
policy and it now needed to be put into words by committees
comprised of staff from the ECB and the national central banks
of the Eurosystem.
This may contain an idea of the general direction of travel
rather than all the details of how the ECB's policy will be made
"greener," which may be worked out later on, another source
said.
The Federal Reserve conducted its own review last year,
promising to aim for 2% inflation on average. But this approach,
which has already led to some communication challenges for the
Fed, has failed to convince euro zone rate setters.
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)