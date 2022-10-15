ECB policymakers put balance sheet run-off on the table

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Two key European Central
Bank policymakers made the case on Saturday for a cut in the
bank's oversized balance sheet, indicating that the next key
policy debate will be on how to run down the ECB's more than 5
trillion euros worth of bonds.
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and Dutch central bank
chief Klaas Knot both said that the time for this so-called
quantitative tightening is approaching, joining a still small
but growing group advocating a run-off in assets.
"Once we will have reached neutral territory with our policy
rate, it makes sense to consider the roll-off of asset purchases
by limiting reinvestments," Knot said in a speech in Washington.
"I do believe that we should move gradually here."
The balance sheet run off, part of a broader scheme of
monetary policy tightening, is needed as inflation is running at
10% and will stay above the ECB's 2% target for years to come.
At 0.75%, the ECB's deposit rate is still far below most
estimates of the neutral rate, which neither stimulates nor
holds back growth, but rate hikes in October and December should
put it close to 2%, the upper end of estimates.
"As monetary policy continues to normalise, we will also
need to look into scaling back Eurosystem asset holdings, which
amount to almost 5 trillion euros," Nagel told a separate event.
A presentation to policymakers earlier this month provided a
possible timeline for a balance sheet run-off starting in the
second quarter but there has been no firm decision by the
25-member Governing Council, sources told Reuters earlier.
Others on the Governing Council have also said
quantitative tightening should start soon but none have called
for immediate action, indicating that policymakers are keen to
be done with the bulk of rate hikes before dealing with the
balance sheet.
Quantitative tightening would start not with outright bond
sales, but with a reduction in the reinvestment of funds
maturing.
Knot also said that rate hikes should not end at the neutral
rate, an undefined level, and the ECB will likely have to enter
a territory that brakes growth.
"I am increasingly convinced that we need to do more than
just removing accommodation to fulfil our price stability
mandate," Knot said.
While Knot in the past made the case for a big rate hike on
Oct 27, he also said that moves should eventually become smaller
as the ECB gets closer to a level that could credibly bring
inflation back to target.
