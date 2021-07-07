Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB postpones publications of June accounts until Friday

07/07/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank postponed the publication of the accounts of its June policy meeting by one day until Friday as it plans to announce the outcome of its strategy review on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The accounts of the June 10 meeting will be released at 1130 GMT on Friday.

The ECB reaffirmed its ultra easy policy stance in June and said it would maintain an elevated pace of bond purchases during the third quarter. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pECB to unveil tweaked inflation target, climate role on Thursday
RE
01:47pU.S. SEC to consider new 'sustainable' fund criteria, data disclosure rules
RE
01:47pWise valued at $11 billion in record London direct listing
RE
01:41pGreece concludes tender for the sale of Skaramangas shipyards
RE
01:41pIndustry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift U.S. travel restrictions
RE
01:38pECB postpones publications of June accounts until Friday
RE
01:37pEU to propose new anti-money laundering authority, documents say
RE
01:33pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. Stocks, yields rebound from early declines
RE
01:32pU.S. Stocks, yields rebound from early declines
RE
01:30pFrench economy grew 1% in second quarter as COVID curbs eased - central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
3THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Didi extends fall as Beijing crackdown bodes ill for U.S.-listed China co..

HOT NEWS