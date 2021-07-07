ECB postpones publications of June accounts until Friday

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank postponed the publication of the accounts of its June policy meeting by one day until Friday as it plans to announce the outcome of its strategy review on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The accounts of the June 10 meeting will be released at 1130 GMT on Friday.

The ECB reaffirmed its ultra easy policy stance in June and said it would maintain an elevated pace of bond purchases during the third quarter. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Chris Reese)