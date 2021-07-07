ECB postpones publications of June accounts until Friday

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
postponed the publication of the accounts of its June policy
meeting by one day until Friday as it plans to announce the
outcome of its strategy review on Thursday, it said in a
statement.
The accounts of the June 10 meeting will be released at 1130
GMT on Friday.
The ECB reaffirmed its ultra easy policy stance in June and
said it would maintain an elevated pace of bond purchases during
the third quarter.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi
Editing by Chris Reese)