ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021 (417 KB)

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Defined as the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to the total risk exposure amount.

Defined as the ratio of total profit (loss) for the year to total equity. Profitability indicators are not annualised.

increased by 2.90%, from €29.71 trillion in June 2020 to €30.57 trillion in June 2021

Note: The non-performing loans ratio is defined as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans.

Note: Return on equity is defined as the ratio of total profit (loss) for the year to total equity. The data show the return on equity calculated on the basis of figures for the second quarter of 2021.

Return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in June 2021

Press release / 4 November 2021

ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021

Chart 4

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in June 2021

(percentages)

Note: The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is defined as the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to the total risk exposure amount.

Data for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

The European Central Bank (ECB) has today published the consolidated banking data with reference to end-June 2021, a dataset of the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated

basis.

The quarterly data cover information required for the analysis of the EU banking sector, comprising a subset of the information that is available in the year-enddataset. The end-June2021 data refer to 327 banking groupsand 2,537 stand-alonecredit institutionsoperating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet. This dataset includes an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.

Reporters generally apply International Financial Reporting Standards and the Implementing Technical Standards on supervisory reporting of the European Banking Authority. However some medium-sized and small reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may also cover data based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.

A few revisions to past data are disclosed together with the end-June 2021 data.

