ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021 (417 KB)

Press release
4 November 2021
ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021
-
Defined as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans.
-
Defined as the ratio of total profit (loss) for the year to total equity. Profitability indicators are not annualised.
-
Defined as the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to the total risk exposure amount.
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division
Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 4 November 2021
ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021
Chart 1
Total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
(EUR billions)
Data for total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
Chart 2
Non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
(EUR billions; percentages)
Note: The non-performing loans ratio is defined as the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans.
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 4 November 2021
ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021
Chart 4
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in June 2021
(percentages)
Note: The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is defined as the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to the total risk exposure amount.
Data for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU
The European Central Bank (ECB) has today published the consolidated banking data with reference to end-June 2021, a dataset of the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated
basis.
The quarterly data cover information required for the analysis of the EU banking sector, comprising a subset of the information that is available in the year-enddataset. The end-June2021 data refer to 327 banking groupsand 2,537 stand-alonecredit institutionsoperating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet. This dataset includes an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.
Reporters generally apply International Financial Reporting Standards and the Implementing Technical Standards on supervisory reporting of the European Banking Authority. However some medium-sized and small reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may also cover data based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.
A few revisions to past data are disclosed together with the end-June 2021 data.
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division
Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Press release / 4 November 2021
ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2021
For media queries, please contact Philippe Rispal, tel.: +49 69 1344 5482.
Notes
-
The consolidated banking data are available in the ECB Statistical Data Warehouse.
-
More information about the methodology behind the data compilation is available on the ECB's website.
-
Hyperlinks in the main body of the press release lead to data that may change with subsequent releases as a result of revisions.
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division
Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu
Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.
Disclaimer
Banco de España published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 18:05:19 UTC.