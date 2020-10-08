Log in
ECB publishes summary of feedback on public consultation on compounded STR rates

10/08/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Press release

7 October 2020

ECB publishes summary of feedback on public consultation on compounded €STR rates

  • Consultation received 44 replies
  • Respondents supportive of publication of compounded €STR rates by the ECB

The public consultation launched by the ECB on the possible publication of backward-looking compounded rates received a significant number of replies coming from a broad range of market participants across different countries. The replies were supportive of the main parameters and elements of the envisaged methodology, and contained some suggestions, which the ECB will consider when finalising the methodology.

For more details, please refer to the summary.

For media queries, please contact William Lelieveldt, tel.: +49 69 1344 7316.

Notes

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:04:11 UTC
