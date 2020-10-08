Press release

7 October 2020

ECB publishes summary of feedback on public consultation on compounded €STR rates

Consultation received 44 replies

Respondents supportive of publication of compounded €STR rates by the ECB

The public consultation launched by the ECB on the possible publication of backward-looking compounded rates received a significant number of replies coming from a broad range of market participants across different countries. The replies were supportive of the main parameters and elements of the envisaged methodology, and contained some suggestions, which the ECB will consider when finalising the methodology.

For more details, please refer to the summary.

For media queries, please contact William Lelieveldt, tel.: +49 69 1344 7316.

Notes

The public consultation can be found here .

. For more information please check our Explainer on benchmark rates .

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.