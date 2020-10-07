Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECB publishes summary of feedback on public consultation on compounded STR rates (70 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Press release

7 October 2020

ECB publishes summary of feedback on public consultation on compounded €STR rates

  • Consultation received 44 replies
  • Respondents supportive of publication of compounded €STR rates by the ECB

The public consultation launched by the ECB on the possible publication of backward-looking compounded rates received a significant number of replies coming from a broad range of market participants across different countries. The replies were supportive of the main parameters and elements of the envisaged methodology, and contained some suggestions, which the ECB will consider when finalising the methodology.

For more details, please refer to the summary.

For media queries, please contact William Lelieveldt, tel.: +49 69 1344 7316.

Notes

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, email: media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 13:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:00aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:00aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz Strategy Update 2020 Presentation
PU
10:00aGRIZZLY DISCOVERIES : Completes 4 Drill-Holes and Updates Gold Drilling Progress at its Ket 28 Property in BC
PU
09:59aFENIXORO MANAGEMENT TO HOST LIVE WEBINAR THURSDAY OCTOBER 8TH, 12 : 00pm EDT
AQ
09:59aFENIXORO MANAGEMENT TO HOST LIVE WEBINAR THURSDAY OCTOBER 8TH, 12 : 00pm EDT
GL
09:59aSENTINELONE : Achieves FedRAMP Certification Extending Federal Government Market Access
BU
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to -2-
DJ
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to Reach U.S. Readers
DJ
09:57aEXCLUSIVE : Wirecard scandal drives German coalition to tighter oversight
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems
2BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group