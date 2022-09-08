Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points

09/08/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European flags are seen in front of the ECB building, in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas.

The ECB lifted its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest level since 2011, as inflation is becoming increasingly broad and was at risk of getting entrenched.

"Over the next several meetings the Governing Council expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations," the ECB said in a statement.

The move comes after weeks of canvassing by policymakers, with a seeming majority making the case for a 75 basis-point hike and a few policy doves trying to downgrade expectations.

Markets, however, sided with the conservatives and priced in an 80% likelihood of a 75 basis-point move, even as economists polled by Reuters were more evenly split, showing only a slight majority expecting the larger move.

The large hike comes as the ECB increased its own inflation forecasts and continues to see price growth well above its 2% target throughout its entire projection horizon.

"ECB staff have significantly revised up their inflation projections and inflation is now expected to average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024," the ECB added.

Conservatives feared that anything but an oversized move would signal that the ECB was not serious about its inflation-fighting mandate. That risked pushing up already high long-term inflation expectations, which would signal a loss of confidence in the ECB.

Timid action would have also weakened the euro, boosting inflation through more expensive energy imports.

Frontloading the rate hikes also allows the ECB to get most of the work done before the recession sets in.

Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's 1245 GMT news conference.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.23% 0.67384 Delayed Quote.6.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.1526 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.17% 0.760798 Delayed Quote.10.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.14% 0.012527 Delayed Quote.7.14%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.32% 366.673 Real-time Quote.115.01%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.22% 0.998183 Delayed Quote.14.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aCrypto gaming firm Animoca Brands raises $110 million
RE
08:25aMental health issues cost Indian firms $14 billion a year- Deloitte
RE
08:21aECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points
RE
08:16aIndian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India
RE
08:14aChina debt sees portfolio outflows despite nascent recovery for EM in August - IIF
RE
08:14aDeath toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 86
RE
08:13aCalifornia seeks energy conservation for 9th day in heat wave
RE
08:12aFrance concerned by latest Iran report, consulting with partners
RE
08:11aExclusive-New law helps U.S. firm launch Wyoming direct air carbon capture project
RE
08:09aBritain's Prince Charles now with Queen Elizabeth, says BBC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Asos, Nvidia, Roku, Intel, Williams Co...
2New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
3New Nokia Industrial 5G fieldrouter to extend private wireless capabili..
4Special Report-How U.S. regulators allow ethanol plants to pollute more..
5Bailey sends markets into a panic

HOT NEWS