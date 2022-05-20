ECB rate hike should be 'more gradual' than 50 bps, Visco says

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 20 (Reuters) - The European
Central Bank should raise its policy rate out of negative
territory with the first move coming in July, but the process
should be "more gradual" than suggested by some, ECB policymaker
Ignazio Visco said on Friday.
Financial markets now expect to see 105 basis points of ECB
rate hikes by the end of the year, increasing their bets since
Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said that a 50 basis-point
move could be needed if inflation pressures rise.
"I have no issue with the exit but I think it should be more
gradual than someone might have thought," Visco, who heads the
Italian central bank, told a press conference after a meeting of
the Group of Seven financial policymakers in Germany.
"It's a gradual exit process. There's nothing wrong if it
starts in July," Visco added.
With inflation holding at a record high 7.4% - nearly four
times the ECB's target - all but a handful of policymakers have
made the case for a rate hike in July, the ECB's first increase
in over a decade.
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, also attending the G7
meeting, agreed that the first rate move could come in July,
with further hikes following soon after.
Several ECB policymakers have also argued for lifting the
minus 0.5% deposit rate back into positive territory this year,
which would imply at least three 25-basis point moves.
Exiting negative rates has become uncontroversial, however,
Visco argued, saying that "nearly all of us" in the rate-setting
Governing Council agree on the idea.
French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, one
of the policymakers publicly arguing for a positive central bank
rate by year end, said that the ECB's biggest threat was
inflation.
"The threat number one in the short term is inflation...
This is our responsibility as the central banks and we accept
this responsibility and we commit to master inflation," Villeroy
told a separate news event on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.
The ECB's deposit rate has been in negative territory since
2014.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Leigh Thomas; Writing by
Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Heavens and Hugh Lawson)