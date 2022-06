Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kyiv, Draghi, a former ECB president, said the U.S. had full employment and inflation excluding energy and raw material prices was much higher than in the euro zone.

For this reason, while interest hikes are "inevitable" in the 19-nation currency bloc "the pace of adjustment is bound to be more gradual".

