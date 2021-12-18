Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB ready to adjust policy if inflation doesn't fall as expected - Holzmann

12/18/2021 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna

ZURICH (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Saturday the ECB will quickly be able to assess if inflation falls as expected next year and can adjust its monetary policy accordingly.

"There are indications that there's a danger that inflation comes in higher (than the current forecast)," Holzmann told Austrian broadcaster OE1 in an interview. "But it'll be possible to control this assessment very quickly when we see where the inflation rate goes next year."

"If there's no sharp decline, other (central bank) colleagues will certainly review their positions and we'll change our monetary policy," he said, calling this week's ECB decision "well balanced" also in light of uncertainty caused by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

A diverse group of policymakers spoke out on Friday, warning the ECB may be underestimating inflation risks after the bank extended stimulus measures.

Sources had told Reuters that Austria's central bank governor Holzmann was among conservative policymakers who dissented from the ECB's decision to continue bond purchases.

Holzmann declined to comment on how he voted, adding differences in voting behaviour were based on nuances rather than big divergencies.

"All of us in the ECB governing council stand ready to take action in case the inflation forecast goes up. Then measures still in place can be reduced or stopped," he said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.14% 0.6338 Delayed Quote.0.49%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.20% 1.1778 Delayed Quote.5.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.690307 Delayed Quote.7.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.06% 0.011696 Delayed Quote.3.29%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.85% 0.889822 Delayed Quote.7.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aS.African court to hear ex-president Zuma's plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday
RE
07:54aTaiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition
RE
07:51aCricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
RE
07:40aWANG YI : China Welcomes and is Open to All Cooperation Initiatives that are Truly Beneficial to Boosting Economic Growth, Improving People's Well-being and Advancing Social Progress
PU
07:40aWANG YI : Experience Once Again Shows BRI Cooperation is a Road of Hope, a Road of Development, a Road of Opportunity, and a Green Road
PU
07:36aPhilippines' election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr
RE
07:20aThe Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation Releases Report on the Findings and Recommendations in 2019 and 2020
PU
07:20aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Attends the Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation
PU
07:01aEarthquake hits northern Italy, no injuries reported
RE
06:57aTelecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
3Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
4Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board
5Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..

HOT NEWS