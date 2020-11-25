Press release

25 November 2020

ECB review sees increased medium-term vulnerabilities for corporates and banks

Dispersed economic and financial market impact on countries and sectors could lead to concentration of risks in some areas

Policy measures have addressed liquidity challenges but risks can arise from premature or delayed withdrawal of fiscal support

Bank profitability prospects remain weak with losses potentially materialising with a lag relative to the recovery

Vulnerabilities in the corporate sector are increasing as the pandemic evolves and their unearthing could test the resilience of euro area banks in the future, the European Central Bank (ECB) says in its latest Financial Stability Review (FSR). Current extensive policy support is helping euro area corporates and households to cope with the fallout of the pandemic, but risks can arise either from a premature end to measures or from prolonged support. Premature withdrawal of fiscal support - including government loan guarantees and statutory loan moratoria - could set back the economic recovery, transforming the corporate liquidity challenges observed at the outset of the pandemic turn into solvency issues. The sharp rise in corporate and sovereign indebtedness increases the risks to financial stability from an emerging sovereign-corporate bank nexus in the medium-term, as banks and sovereigns alike are exposed to pandemic-induced risk faced by euro area firms.

"Bank profitability is expected to remain weak. Provisions have increased but look optimistic in some cases, while guarantees and moratoria may have lengthened the time it takes for weak economic performance to translate into loan losses," said Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the ECB. "Government support schemes are essential currently but should remain targeted towards pandemic- related economic support and avoid giving rise to debt sustainability concerns in the medium term," he added.

For euro area banks, which entered the pandemic with stronger balance sheets than at the time of the global financial crisis, a premature end of government guarantees and moratoria could lead to an

