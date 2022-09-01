ECB's Centeno says is against rushed decisions on inflation

LISBON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - European policymakers should
avoid rushed pro-cyclical measures in response to high
inflation, which is expected to slow down over time and converge
with European Central Bank targets, ECB Governing Council member
Mario Centeno said on Thursday.
"We should be worried and act - as consumers and
policymakers - about the inflation numbers we've seen. But we
also have to remember the need to think longer-term in these
processes...and we should be guided by patience."
"Pro-cyclical policies are all we should avoid", he said,
adding there is a need for greater coordination of national
policies, but also at the European level.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writiing by Andrei Khalip)