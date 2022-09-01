Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB's Centeno says is against rushed decisions on inflation

09/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - European policymakers should avoid rushed pro-cyclical measures in response to high inflation, which is expected to slow down over time and converge with European Central Bank targets, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

"We should be worried and act - as consumers and policymakers - about the inflation numbers we've seen. But we also have to remember the need to think longer-term in these processes...and we should be guided by patience."

"Pro-cyclical policies are all we should avoid", he said, adding there is a need for greater coordination of national policies, but also at the European level. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writiing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.68124 Delayed Quote.7.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.15557 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.758708 Delayed Quote.9.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.012537 Delayed Quote.6.23%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.24% 0.998602 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aMalaysia's U Mobile declines investment option in 5G agency
RE
07:48aUK'S JOHNSON : Cutting use of Russian energy 'good' outcome of Ukraine war
RE
07:36aPeru's inflation up 0.67% in August
RE
07:36aSterling, euro slide as dollar marches higher
RE
07:35aECB's Centeno says is against rushed decisions on inflation
RE
07:35aEcb's centeno says decision-makers should not rush to take pro-c…
RE
07:33aThousands call new Chinese domestic violence helpline app
RE
07:32a'More cash' to come, says British PM Johnson on cost-of-living support
RE
07:32aBoE sets rules to counter weak demand at future bond sales
RE
07:30aItaly's industry lobby warns of "economic earthquake" from energy prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
3Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
4CEMEX B de C : announces closing of divestment of its operations in Cos..
5European markets watchdog on red alert for Ukraine war contagion

HOT NEWS