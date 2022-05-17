ECB's Centeno says policy normalization must happen in sustainable way

LISBON, May 17 (Reuters) - The normalization of the European
Central Bank's monetary policy after a long period of ultra-low
interest rates is needed and must happen in a sustainable way,
increasing the ECB's intervention capacity, its Governing
Council member Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
With inflation soaring to a record high of 7.5% in the euro
zone last month, well above the ECB's 2% target, policymakers
are increasingly advocating a rapid unwinding of stimuli, and
several want a rate hike as soon as July.
"If it (normalization) is done with the sustainability that
we all want, and the ECB is working on it, it will mean
increased intervention capacity of the central bank in the short
and medium term," the Bank of Portugal chief told reporters.
Centeno said the decision on monetary policy will be
collective, and that the ECB should communicate coherently the
reasons behind its decisions to people and businesses.
"Making very peremptory statements (about monetary policy)
before we all have the same information can only result in
noise," he said, without specifying whose statements he was
referring to.
Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said earlier on Tuesday
the ECB should raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points in
July but should keep the door open to a 50-bps move if incoming
data over the next few months suggests that inflation is
"broadening further or accumulating."
