Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB's Holzmann expects at least two rate increases in H1 -newspaper

01/20/2023 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ECB policymaker Holzmann holds news conference on latest economic forecasts in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann expects at least two interest-rate increases of 50 basis points each in the first half of this year, he said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on Friday.

His comments tally with recent remarks by other ECB policymakers including ECB President Christine Lagarde pushing back against market bets that the central bank would slow the pace of its rate hikes given recent falls in inflation and easing pressure to keep up with moves by other central banks.

"My expectation is that this step (a 50-basis-point hike) will happen multiple times, at least in the first half of this year," Die Presse quoted Holzmann as saying. The German word he used for "multiple" was "mehrere", which means two or more.

Holzmann, a hawk who was among the first at the ECB to push for raising interest -rates in this cycle, also expressed his support for Lagarde.

"She is a credible representative of a stability-conscious monetary policy. Work in the (Governing) Council has also become slightly easier thanks to greater unity," he added.

Traders recently trimmed their expectations for how much the ECB would raise borrowing costs, comforted by data showing lower inflation in both the euro zone and the United States and related talk of smaller hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

But Lagarde and fellow policymaker Klaas Knot said investors were underestimating the ECB's determination to bring inflation in the 20-nation euro zone back to its 2% target, from 9.2% last month.

Holzmann said that while headline inflation has eased, core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, had not. He said that as long as core inflation had not fallen significantly interest rates would have to keep rising.

"Core inflation is currently at more than 5%, which is still two-and-a-half times our target," he said.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.57% 0.64124 Delayed Quote.1.01%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.14207 Delayed Quote.1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.32% 0.687862 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.32% 0.011395 Delayed Quote.0.86%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.07% 0.922901 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
Latest news "Economy"
01:30pU.S. accounting watchdog faces lawsuit over its 'secretive' disciplinary process
RE
01:28pU.S. aviation authority FAA opens office in Mexico, ambassador says
RE
01:27pUk pm sunak has been issued with a conditional offer of fixed p…
RE
01:26pNigeria's NNPC spent $10 billion on fuel subsidy in 2022
RE
01:22pYellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis - CNN
RE
01:21pHundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital
RE
01:20pAmazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
RE
01:18pAngola central bank cuts main interest rate to 18.0%
RE
01:18pUAE companies explore production of sustainable aviation fuel with BP
RE
01:08pDutch defence ministry advised against ASML exports to China in 2020 -FD
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo
2Analyst recommendations: AIG Chubb, Netflix, Regeneron...
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
4Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales
5Gamesa again spoils Siemens Energy's outlook for the year

HOT NEWS