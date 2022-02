"Risks related to future inflation developments are today clearly on the upside," Kazimir said in comments on the Slovak National Bank website.

"The fact that, despite the surprises brought by December and January inflation numbers, we did not proceed to tightening, does not mean we will hesitate to react," he said.

"We will be wiser in March, we will have more data," Kazimir added.

