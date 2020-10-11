ECB's Kazimir: we will do all we can to get inflation to desired levels - Hospodarske Noviny

"It is still true that inflation is not where we would want it to be. It is also still true that we will do all we can to get it to the desired levels," Kazimir said in an interview published by the Hospodarske Noviny news website.

Kazimir said that while he didn't think inflation in the euro zone was likely to significantly "improve", he also said that what mattered was the mid-term horizon.

"We expect the state of low inflation or even up to deflation will not be permanent, but only temporary," he said.

(Reporting by Robert Muller;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)