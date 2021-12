The ECB this month projected inflation in the monetary union to fall to 1.8% after 2022, but Knot said that outlook could prove to be too rosy.

"I have a different view, I think the chance we remain stuck above 2% is just as big. Not far above 2%, but still," Knot told Dutch daily Trouw.

Knot earlier this month said the ECB could decide to raise interest rates in 2023, if inflation continues to exceed expectations next year.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sam Holmes)