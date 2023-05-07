Knot, who is also on the ECB's governing council and is known as a hawk, said he had agreed with the ECB decision on Thursday to slow the speed of rate hikes to 25 basis points, or 0.25%
But, speaking on Dutch television, he said he still could support the lifting of rates to 5% from the current 3.25%, or even higher - if inflation proves more persistent than he expects.
"Our policy works with a certain delay, so the biggest effects of what we have done so far are still in the pipeline," Knot said in interview on the programme Buitenhof.
