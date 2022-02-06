ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022

AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Klaas Knot, the Dutch Central
Bank President and a member of the ECB's governing council, said
on Sunday he expects the European Central Bank to raise interest
rates in the fourth quarter of this year.
In an interview on Dutch television program Buitenhof,
Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the ECB's
board, said he supported winding down the central bank's asset
purchasing program as quickly as possible.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)