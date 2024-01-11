PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde told France 2 TV on Thursday she thought the "hardest and the worst bit" regarding inflation was over. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Chris Reese)
