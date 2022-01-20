Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers will ease gradually in 2022

01/20/2022 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Central Bank President Lagarde addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg

PARIS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone will decrease gradually over the year as its main drivers, such as surging energy prices and supply bottlenecks, are expected to ease, European Central Bank (ECB) head Christine Lagarde told France Inter radio.

"This will stabilise and ease gradually in the course of 2022," she said.

Asked on her policy to counter price pressures, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB did not need to act as boldly as the U.S. Federal Reserve because of a different economic situation.

"The cycle of the economic recovery in the U.S. is ahead of that in Europe. We thus have every reason not to act as rapidly and as brutally that one can imagine the Fed would do," she said, adding that inflation, too, was higher in the U.S.

"But we have started to react and we obviously are standing ready, to react by monetary policy measures if the figures, the data, the facts demand it," she said.

In the interview, Lagarde also commented on recent trends in euro zone yields as Germany's 10-year Bund, viewed as the primary benchmark, rose above 0% for the first time since 2019.

"If the yields rise again, this means that the fundamentals of the economy are improving", Lagarde said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.63659 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.72366 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.19923 Delayed Quote.0.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.36303 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.704518 Delayed Quote.1.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.80047 Delayed Quote.1.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.13644 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.08% 0.01185 Delayed Quote.0.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.013449 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.67709 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.879941 Delayed Quote.0.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aMr. Kipling maker Premier Foods sees annual earnings above estimates
RE
03:06aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Rrr increase will make liquid assets to third party funds ratio to drop from 35.1% to around 30%, which is still ample
RE
03:04aSouth African rand pauses after inflation-inspired rally
RE
03:03aKenyan retail distributor Copia secures $50 million for Africa expansion
RE
03:03aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : We will see in q3 of this year how to respond to 2023 inflation
RE
03:02aCfo of spain's bankinter says is fully committed to achieve financial targets set for 2023
RE
03:02aHawkish central banks send leveraged loan prices to their highest levels in near 15 years
RE
03:02aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : What we need to see on price pressures is what will happen in 2023
RE
03:01aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Production capacity in 2022 seen enough to meet rising demand, so that inflation will remain within target
RE
03:01aWorkspace says customer demand robust despite Omicron impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Asian shares break losing streak as China cuts key mortgage rate
3United Airlines cuts capacity forecast, flags cost pressure on Omicron ..
4Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
5As inflation breaks records, $100 oil is also looming

HOT NEWS