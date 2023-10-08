PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Sunday that she was confident the ECB would meet its target of getting inflation back down to 2%, and relatively confident over Europe's gas reserves situation.

"We want to get inflation back to 2%, and we will achieve that," Lagarde said in an interview published on Sunday in French paper La Tribune Dimanche. The ECB's website also clarified that the interview was conducted on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)