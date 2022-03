"Incoming data don't point to a material risk of stagflation," Lagarde said in an interview with Phileleftheros published by the ECB on its website.

Lagarde said growth in the euro area could be as low as 2.3% in a severe scenario due to the war in 2022, however in all scenarios inflation is expected to decrease and settle at levels around the bank's 2% target in 2024.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing by William Maclean)