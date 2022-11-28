Advanced search
ECB's Lagarde keeps options open on path for rates

11/28/2022 | 09:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: ECB President Lagarde attends economic conference in Riga

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde kept her options open as to the size and number of the ECB's future interest rate hikes on Monday, saying this will depend on a number of variables.

"How much further we need to go, and how fast we need to get there, will be based on our updated outlook, the persistence of the shocks, the reaction of wages and inflation expectations, and on our assessment of the transmission of our policy stance," Lagarde told the European Parliament.

Investors have been speculating about whether the ECB will raise its policy rates by 50 or 75 basis points at its next meeting and about the level at which borrowing costs will peak.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.16% 0.63961 Delayed Quote.1.66%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.74% 1.15361 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -1.16% 0.711465 Delayed Quote.3.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.66% 0.011693 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.87% 0.957387 Delayed Quote.9.38%
