ECB's Lagarde opens door to 'make up' strategy, shorter policy horizon

"If credible, such a strategy can strengthen the capacity of monetary policy to stabilise the economy when faced with the lower bound," Lagarde told an event.

"While make-up strategies may be less successful when people are not perfectly rational in their decisions - which is probably a good approximation of the reality we face - the usefulness of such an approach could be examined."

She added that a persistent failure to meet the inflation target can feed into inflation expectations and would call for a shorter policy horizon.

