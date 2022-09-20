Advanced search
ECB's Lagarde raises prospect of rate hikes beyond neutral level

09/20/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) president addresses a news conference, in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to raise interest rates to a level that restricts economic growth to combat unacceptably high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

"If there were evidence that high inflation risked de-anchoring inflation expectations, then the policy rate that is compatible with our target would lie in restrictive territory," she said in a speech.

Policymakers have talked about pausing rate hikes once the ECB hits the so-called "neutral" level, that neither stimulates nor holds back growth, but a growing number of rate-setters now see the risk that rates will have to go higher.

Inflation is already over 9% and may still go higher while longer-term expectations, a key focus for rates, are now moving above the ECB's 2% target.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.06% 0.67049 Delayed Quote.5.06%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.14039 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.24% 0.751016 Delayed Quote.8.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.42% 0.012564 Delayed Quote.6.29%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.68% 1.003835 Delayed Quote.13.45%
