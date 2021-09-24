Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary

09/24/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ECB President Lagarde takes part in a news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Many of the drivers of a recent spike in euro zone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

Euro zone prices have been rebounding faster than expected as the economy reopened after pandemic-induced lockdowns, and several ECB policymakers think inflation will be close to, or even above, the ECB's target of 2% next year.

In an interview aired on CNBC on Friday, Lagarde blamed much of the rise on supply disruptions and said inflation should stabilise next year. She was later echoed by Italian ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco.

"We think that there will be a return to much more stability in the year to come because many of the causes of higher prices are temporary," Lagarde said.

"When you look at what's causing it, a lot of it has to do with energy prices."

She added "things will fall into place" when new sources of supply are found but cautioned higher energy prices might persist as they related to a transition away from fossil fuels.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said he saw "no underlying driver" for inflation to persist beyond this temporary spike and that wages were not being increased.

Lagarde expected "movement" on the inflation front once the labour market tightened but added there was still "a lot of ground to cover" with at least one million more unemployed than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB president also sought to differentiate between the ECB, which began scaling back its emergency bond purchases this month though it plans to keep printing money for a while, and the Federal Reserve, which said this week it expects to start tapering its bond-buying scheme soon.

"There is an element of tapering in the way they (the Fed) have structured their support package to the economy, whereas we are not in that situation," Lagarde said. "We are in the process of calibrating, and we have begun calibrating."

Asked about the turmoil that has hit China's property firm Evergrande, Lagarde said: "in the euro area, in particular, direct exposure would be limited".

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Jon Boyle and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aHuawei 2021 smartphone revenue to drop by at least $30-40 billion - rotating chairman
RE
05:36aMalaysia's central bank to launch alternative reference rate
RE
05:35aChina scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
RE
05:34aIndia's Shilpa Medicare to produce Cadila's COVID-19 shot
RE
05:32aEvergrande's billionaire boss exudes calm amid crisis
RE
05:31aChina central bank vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
RE
05:27aECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary
RE
05:23aBitcoin falls 4.5% after china cracks down on cryptocurrency mining, trading last at $43,205
RE
05:22aEvergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
RE
05:14aMalaysia's c.bank to launch alternative reference rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
2Daimler takes 33% stake in European battery cell venture ACC
3Wall Street eyes four more years for Powell at Fed
4German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election
5Novavax : Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinic..

HOT NEWS