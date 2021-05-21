ECB's Lagarde says too early to discuss life after emergency support

LISBON, May 21 (Reuters) - It is still too early for the
European Central Bank to discuss winding down its 1.85 trillion
euro emergency bond purchase scheme, ECB President Christine
Lagarde said on Friday, less than two weeks ahead of a crucial
policy meeting.
Lagarde's comments are likely to be aimed at fighting market
speculation that ECB policymakers will decide to, or least
discuss, slowing the pace of the ECB's Pandemic Emergency
Purchase Programme (PEPP) when they meet on June 10.
"We are committed to preserving favourable financing
conditions using the PEPP envelope, and to do so until at least
March 2022," Lagarde told a news conference after a Eurogroup
meeting in Lisbon.
"It's far too early and it's actually unnecessary to debate
longer-term issues. Our focus in June is going to be on
favourable financing conditions for the economy at large and to
all sectors," she added.
With the euro zone economy rebounding as vaccinations
progress, some conservative central bank governors such as the
Netherlands' Klaas Knot are making the case for the ECB to start
dialling back its emergency measures and revert to more
traditional forms of stimulus.
But others, such as ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos, are
more cautious about withdrawing stimulus, warning about the
impact on the economy of a potential rise in borrowing costs.
Lagarde, too, appeared to argue for a cautious approach.
"I have repeatedly said that policymakers needed to provide
the right bridge across the pandemic, well into the recovery, so
we can actually deliver on our mandate," she said.
She declined to comment on the recent rise in bond yields
but said the ECB was "closely monitoring" borrowing costs, a
formulation that usually signals concern.
