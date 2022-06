ECB's Lagarde tells ministers goal is not to close spreads, but to normalise -source

The official added that ECB head Christine Lagarde told ministers that the tool might kick in when spreads increase beyond certain thresholds.

Fragmentation refers to a divergence in the borrowing costs of euro zone members.

A second official said Lagarde told the meeting in Luxembourg that fragmentation was a "serious" risk that would be addressed, and warned that the bank's commitment should not be put into question.

"We have to address fragmentation risk to enable the implementation of monetary policy throughout the euro area. Fragmentation risk is a serious threat to our price stability mandate," Lagarde told ministers, according to the second source.

"Doubting our commitment would be a serious mistake," Lagarde said, according to the source.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Leslie Adler)