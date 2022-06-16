ECB's Lagarde tells ministers goal is not to close spreads, but to normalise -source

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - The head of the European
Central Bank told euro zone finance ministers in a meeting on
Thursday that the goal of the bank's planned anti-fragmentation
tool was not to close the spreads on bond yields of various euro
zone countries but to normalise them, an official said.
The official added that ECB head Christine Lagarde told
ministers that the tool might kick in when spreads increase
beyond certain thresholds.
Fragmentation refers to a divergence in the borrowing costs
of euro zone members.
A second official said Lagarde told the meeting in
Luxembourg that fragmentation was a "serious" risk that would be
addressed, and warned that the bank's commitment should not be
put into question.
"We have to address fragmentation risk to enable the
implementation of monetary policy throughout the euro area.
Fragmentation risk is a serious threat to our price stability
mandate," Lagarde told ministers, according to the second
source.
"Doubting our commitment would be a serious mistake,"
Lagarde said, according to the source.
