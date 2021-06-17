Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB's Lane cools expectations for September policy meeting

06/17/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) may not have the data it needs by its Sept. 9 meeting to decide the future of its emergency bond-buying programme, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, cooling expectations for what is widely seen as a crucial meeting.

The ECB last week decided to maintain an elevated level of bond buying, but as the economy rebounds and the pandemic retreats some policymakers are already making the case to start a discussion about rolling back emergency stimulus.

"We're not necessarily going to have every piece of hard data you want to have going into the September meeting," Lane told Bloomberg TV.

"September is of course going to be an important meeting, but there's going to be a lot of data coming in throughout the autumn," he said.

Lane also repeated the ECB's stance that, for now, it is "premature and unnecessary" to discuss questions related to the end of the bank's 1.85 trillion euro ($2.21 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchased Programme (PEPP), especially since unemployment remained too high and wage pressure was muted.

PEPP is scheduled to run at least until the end of March or until the so-called crisis phase of the pandemic is over.

Lane said the ECB would compensate for thinner summer trading volume by buying more bonds during more liquid periods while buying less in August.

"We don't have a fixed volume approach to PEPP," he said.

($1 = 0.8372 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa, Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.31% 0.63687 Delayed Quote.0.62%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.29% 1.1691 Delayed Quote.3.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.17% 0.680032 Delayed Quote.5.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.61% 0.011332 Delayed Quote.0.33%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.36% 0.836393 Delayed Quote.0.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:10aSOLARWINDS  : Lessons Learned From The SolarWinds Cyberattack, And The Future For The New York Department Of Financial Services' Cybersecurity Regulation
AQ
04:09aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots
RE
04:08aDollar keeps climbing after Fed's hawkish surprise
RE
04:07aBlackRock to buy Baringa Partners' climate tech for Aladdin
RE
04:06aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel fund launches first Blockchain-tracked nickel and copper ETCs on LSE
RE
04:02aSouth Africa's rand hits four-week low on hawkish Fed
RE
04:01aPremier Inn-owner Whitbread sees leisure demand pick up
RE
04:00aINDONESIA ECONOMIC PROSPECTS, JUNE 2021  : Boosting the Recovery
PU
03:57aAustralian companies, central bank hit by widespread net outages
RE
03:56aBonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul
4Bonds stung, dollar cheered by sudden hawkish turn at Fed
5Crude oil prices fall on stronger U.S. dollar

HOT NEWS