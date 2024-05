May 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's Philip Lane said the ECB is ready to start cutting interest rates from next week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"Barring major surprises, at this point in time there is enough in what we see to remove the top level of restriction," Lane told the FT in an interview. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)