ECB's Lane says war clouds policy outlook beyond September

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should
start raising its policy rates in the third quarter but the path
beyond September is clouded by the war in Ukraine and its impact
on inflation, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on
Wednesday.
"What happens next is state contingent," Lane said at an
event in Madrid.
"The uncertainty about the war... in interaction with the
uncertainty about how quickly inflation will come down calls for
optionality, flexibility and gradualism."
