ECB's Nagel opens door to smaller hikes but sees long way to go

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President
Joachim Nagel opened the door on Tuesday to smaller interest
rate increases by the European Central Bank but said there was
still a long way to go in raising borrowing costs.
With euro zone inflation running in double digits, the ECB
has been raising rates in record 75 basis-point steps but a
number of policymakers have called for smaller hikes from
December.
Nagel, among the ECB's hawks who generally favour higher
rates, told reporters a 50-basis-point increase would also count
as "strong" but added rates were still so low as to stimulate
the economy and "relatively far" from restricting it.
"Even 50 basis points is a strong rate move," Nagel said.
"I didn't participate in this 75-or-50 discussion because I
didn't think that was really helpful."
The ECB has raised its rate on bank deposits from minus 0.5%
to 1.5% in three months and says it wants to at least bring it
back to neutral, where it doesn't support or curb activity.
This is an elusive level that many economists currently put
at around 2%.
Nagel backed using market prices, rather than economic
models, given the current, uncertain prospects and said he
expected inflation rates to plateau in the coming months and
stay above the ECB's 2% inflation goal next year and the
following one.
"Regardless of how the numbers come in, I think the
inflation picture will continue to be strong for 2023, Nagel
said in his conversation with reporters in Frankfurt. "And
possibly even in 2024, we still won't be where we actually want
to be, which is back near 2%."
He added that Germany was likely to experience a mild
recession next year and that he didn't expect the Bundesbank to
need a taxpayer bailout as a result of the large interest
payments it has to make and on the losses on the bonds it bought
on the ECB's behalf.
He reaffirmed his call to start shrinking the ECB's bond
holdings early next year.
