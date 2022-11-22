Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ECB's Nagel opens door to smaller hikes but sees long way to go

11/22/2022 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Bundesbank President Nagel in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel opened the door on Tuesday to smaller interest rate increases by the European Central Bank but said there was still a long way to go in raising borrowing costs.

With euro zone inflation running in double digits, the ECB has been raising rates in record 75 basis-point steps but a number of policymakers have called for smaller hikes from December.

Nagel, among the ECB's hawks who generally favour higher rates, told reporters a 50-basis-point increase would also count as "strong" but added rates were still so low as to stimulate the economy and "relatively far" from restricting it.

"Even 50 basis points is a strong rate move," Nagel said.

"I didn't participate in this 75-or-50 discussion because I didn't think that was really helpful."

The ECB has raised its rate on bank deposits from minus 0.5% to 1.5% in three months and says it wants to at least bring it back to neutral, where it doesn't support or curb activity.

This is an elusive level that many economists currently put at around 2%.

Nagel backed using market prices, rather than economic models, given the current, uncertain prospects and said he expected inflation rates to plateau in the coming months and stay above the ECB's 2% inflation goal next year and the following one.

"Regardless of how the numbers come in, I think the inflation picture will continue to be strong for 2023, Nagel said in his conversation with reporters in Frankfurt. "And possibly even in 2024, we still won't be where we actually want to be, which is back near 2%."

He added that Germany was likely to experience a mild recession next year and that he didn't expect the Bundesbank to need a taxpayer bailout as a result of the large interest payments it has to make and on the losses on the bonds it bought on the ECB's behalf.

He reaffirmed his call to start shrinking the ECB's bond holdings early next year.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.26% 0.6463 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.15394 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.02% 0.726179 Delayed Quote.3.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.26% 0.011916 Delayed Quote.0.61%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 0.972545 Delayed Quote.10.06%
Latest news "Economy"
06:11aGermany's Scholz warns of dangers of deglobalisation
RE
06:09aBritish energy regulator says companies are failing vulnerable customers
RE
06:09aECB's Nagel opens door to smaller hikes but sees long way to go
RE
06:09aCricket-India win T20 series v New Zealand after tie in Napier
RE
06:06aGermany reaches compromise plan on landmark welfare reform - sources
RE
06:06aFrance's summer heatwaves likely to have caused 2,816 additional deaths
RE
06:04aIndia's Bira 91 raises $70 million in Kirin-led funding round
RE
06:04aAnalysis-Kohl's snub of big sale-leaseback sets up new clash with hedge funds
RE
06:03aCommodities trader Bunge agrees to buy 49% of France's BZ Group
RE
06:03aPutin presides over mighty nuclear icebreaker launch
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
2Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
3Embracer Group - Weaker cash flow and cut guidance
4Coronation Fund Managers : ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION
5Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : GENERAL UPDATE

HOT NEWS