ECB's Nagel: unclear when inflation back to target

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Joachim
Nagel said on Monday inflation would likely remain above 7% next
year in Germany and it was unclear when price rises in the
broader euro zone would drop back to the European Central Bank's
2% target.
"Monetary policy must ensure (this high inflation) goes away
as soon as possible," he told an event of Germany's
conservatives party, according to a copy of his speech.
Economists polled by Reuters see euro zone inflation at 8.5%
this year, 6.0% next year and 2.3% in 2024 before finally
hitting the ECB's 2% target in 2025.
The ECB has increased its rate on bank deposits by a record
200 basis points to 1.5% in three months to dampen demand in a
bid to lower price growth.
