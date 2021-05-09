May 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should follow
the U.S. Federal Reserve by accepting an overshooting of its
inflation target to make up for many years of sluggish price
growth, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn told the Financial
Times.
According to Rehn, changes in the euro zone labour market
and world economy had weakened wage inflation pressures and
meant "the economy can cope with lower levels of
unemployment...without rapid inflation", the newspaper quoted
Rehn as saying. https://on.ft.com/3hakEfZ
Rehn told the FT that in addition to price stability, a
focus on full or maximum employment makes sense in the current
context of a lower natural rate of interest.
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)