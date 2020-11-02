Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

ECB's Rehn calls for regular strategy review, sustainable investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 09:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should review its strategy on a regular basis in future and adopt more sustainable investment practices, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Monday.

The ECB is currently carrying out a broad review of its strategy, the first such review since 2003.

"I would consider it a good idea that going forward we would review the ECB's monetary policy strategy regularly, for instance every five years," Rehn said in a Bank of Finland webinar on the ECB's ongoing strategic review.

The ongoing review should take into account growing global challenges such as climate change and the need for sustainable economic development, Rehn said.

The Finnish central bank governor said his own bank had last year committed to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment, which require recognising environmental, social and corporate governance issues in investment practices.

"We have detached ourselves from certain black or brown companies... It is logical that I support the same for the ECB's monetary policy asset purchase programs," Rehn said, referring to a colour-coding system for assessing how "green" or by contrast how polluting companies are.

Rehn also called for the ECB to "look across the pond" to the United States to learn from the Federal Reserve Board's findings in a strategic review that it concluded earlier this year.

The ECB should consider a similar strategy to that of the Fed which adopted a flexible inflation target, allowing inflation to overshoot above its 2% limit for a while, Rehn said.

"Precisely because they want to support employment and economic growth in this way," Rehn said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Jon Boyle and Hugh Lawson)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aKenyan food supplier Kakuzi shakes up board after Tesco suspension
RE
09:25aChina's ant group says will implement authorities opinions in depth, and continue to follow the guidelines to improve the capabilities of inclusive service
RE
09:25aBarge Digital Transformation (BDT) platform goes live
PU
09:25aRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - October 2020
PU
09:25aRegional Briefing - Americas - October 2020
PU
09:25aRegional Briefing - Asia Pacific - October 2020
PU
09:25aRegional Briefing - Europe - October 2020
PU
09:25aRegional Briefing - North Asia - October 2020
PU
09:25aIFAC INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF ACCOUNTANTS : Accountants' Role in Economic Development
PU
09:23aThree-quarters of euro gov't bonds, a record high, now have sub-zero yields - Tradeweb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
3Shares worldwide look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
5EXPLAINER: How mom-and-pop investors stumped up a record $3 trillion for Ant shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group