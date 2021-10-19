ECB's Rehn warns of risk if inflation surge lasts much longer

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The surge in inflation in the
euro zone is still mostly temporary but households and firms
will start to lift their price expectations if it lasts much
longer, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on
Tuesday.
Inflation in the euro zone hit 3.4% last month according to
flash estimates amid higher energy prices and supply constraints
pushing up the price of a range of goods.
"If this state of elevated inflation were to last much
longer, it would likely have a more significant effect on
inflation expectations," Rehn, the Finnish central bank
governor, said in a speech.
"Indeed, the selling price expectations, three months
forward, of both the industrial and the retail sectors have
started to rise amid these temporary price pressures," Rehn
said.
He added that "some" factors driving up inflation were
proving more persistent than previously thought but, on balance,
the evidence still pointed to price growth easing.
"The counter evidence speaking for the transitory
interpretation is quite convincing," Rehn said. "When looking at
the longer-term expectations, there is no upward trend...(and)
core inflation in the euro area is still subdued."
"Wage growth is still below (the) pre-Covid average, despite
significant sectoral labour shortages," Rehn added.
